COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.72 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 11.59%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

CMRE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86. 27,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,608. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.30. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $654.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 95.24%.

CMRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

