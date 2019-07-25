CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Shares Down 7.4% After Earnings Miss

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)’s stock price fell 7.4% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $105.28 and last traded at $107.36, 974,151 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 240% from the average session volume of 286,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.99.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.80.

In related news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $685,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,393.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 1,300 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,145 shares of company stock worth $1,866,706 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 18.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.9% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

