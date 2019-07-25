CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.75 EPS

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $142.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. CoreSite Realty updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.07-5.13 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.07-5.13 EPS.

CoreSite Realty stock traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.36. The company had a trading volume of 970,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $82.64 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.44%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 1,300 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $66,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,145 shares of company stock worth $1,866,706 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,519,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,588,000 after buying an additional 264,542 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5,479.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 226,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after buying an additional 222,468 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 100.3% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 216,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after buying an additional 108,326 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

