Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $459.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.22 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Corelogic updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.45-2.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.45-2.70 EPS.

Shares of Corelogic stock traded down $4.19 on Thursday, reaching $43.01. 1,955,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Corelogic has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27.

Get Corelogic alerts:

In other Corelogic news, Director J David Chatham sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $137,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $322,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,960,481.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,130 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Corelogic by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,067,000 after acquiring an additional 82,197 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corelogic by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after buying an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Corelogic by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 145,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 82,954 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corelogic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Corelogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.