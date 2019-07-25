Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

CPRT stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.37. 776,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Copart has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $79.57.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.62 million. Copart had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Copart will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 43,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $3,287,455.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Franklin sold 41,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,172,711.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,818.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,458 shares of company stock worth $31,198,755. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Copart by 170.7% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 170.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

