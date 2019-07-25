ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) will announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ConturaEnergyInc .’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.88. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that ConturaEnergyInc . will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $12.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ConturaEnergyInc ..

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by ($3.19). The business had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.05 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ConturaEnergyInc . in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Unique Fabricating and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRA traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,927. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

In other ConturaEnergyInc . news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield sold 12,708 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $686,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Matthew Manno sold 6,006 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $340,780.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,993 shares of company stock worth $4,155,508 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 1st quarter valued at $2,403,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter valued at $45,598,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter valued at $47,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 4th quarter valued at $2,386,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConturaEnergyInc . during the 4th quarter worth $604,000.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

