Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Control4 Corporation is engaged in providing automation and control solutions for the connected home. The Company offers home operating system that interacts with various music, video, lighting, temperature, security, and communications. It also provides 4Sight subscription services, which allow consumers to control and monitor their homes remotely from their smartphone, tablet, or laptop. Control4 Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get Control4 alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CTRL. ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PDL BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Control4 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Control4 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Shares of CTRL stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.76. Control4 has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $37.62.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.64 million. Control4 had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Control4’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Control4 will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Born sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $84,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phil Molyneux sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $554,898.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,317.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,944 shares of company stock valued at $686,674. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Control4 by 2,816.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 399,948 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Control4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,050,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Control4 by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 375,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 214,889 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Control4 by 67.3% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 526,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Control4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Control4 (CTRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Control4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Control4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.