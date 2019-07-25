Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $86.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Shares of CPSS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,615. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $80.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 14.18. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

