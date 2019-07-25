Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Announces Earnings Results

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

CSTM stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,738,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.72. Constellium has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,800,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after purchasing an additional 163,629 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 887,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 296,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

