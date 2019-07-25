ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after acquiring an additional 659,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,387,748 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $710,012,000 after buying an additional 2,532,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,818,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $674,537,000 after buying an additional 332,210 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,963,606 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $464,751,000 after buying an additional 236,305 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COP traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $59.04. 4,860,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,526,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.17. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 16.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

