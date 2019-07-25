Condominium (CDM) Reaches Market Cap of $129,776.00

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Condominium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Condominium has traded down 31.1% against the dollar. Condominium has a market cap of $129,776.00 and approximately $1,245.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00293380 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.01657103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00120532 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Condominium Profile

Condominium’s total supply is 1,607,137,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,604,623,114 coins. Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin . The official website for Condominium is cdmcoin.org

Condominium Coin Trading

Condominium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Condominium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Condominium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

