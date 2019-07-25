Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNCE. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities set a $79.00 price target on LGI Homes and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of CNCE traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. 1,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,059. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 20.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.27.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7,118.04% and a negative return on equity of 41.72%. Research analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 386,289 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $4,133,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 63,200.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 452.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

