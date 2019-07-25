COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.37

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.37 and last traded at $58.37, with a volume of 647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.53.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

