Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $100.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.31 million. Computer Task Group had a positive return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Computer Task Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,431. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 million, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 64,107 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 283,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

