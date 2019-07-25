Comparing Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) & Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (OTCMKTS:CBRL)

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Meritage Hospitality Group and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 1 3 2 0 2.17

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus target price of $168.79, indicating a potential downside of 0.98%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Dividends

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays an annual dividend of $5.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Meritage Hospitality Group does not pay a dividend. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 3.44% 26.10% 4.04% Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 7.10% 34.36% 13.47%

Risk & Volatility

Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $435.30 million 0.25 $13.01 million N/A N/A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.03 billion 1.35 $247.62 million $8.87 19.22

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 20, 2018, the company operated 655 Cracker Barrel Old Country stores in 45 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

