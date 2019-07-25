Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.60. 308,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,855. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.84. The company has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.49.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

