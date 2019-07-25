Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $361,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 255,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 95,837 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 44,187 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV remained flat at $$63.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,002 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

