Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $16.39 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,539 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 2.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 0.06% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $16,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,088 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $147,184,000 after buying an additional 217,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,086 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $258,857,000 after buying an additional 113,932 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.53. The company had a trading volume of 29,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,827. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $119.08 and a 52-week high of $193.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. TheStreet lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. S&P Equity Research reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital downgraded Denbury Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Mandom in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.14.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $136,201.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

