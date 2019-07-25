Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 19.51%.

Shares of TCFC stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.35. Community Financial Cor has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get Community Financial Corp(Maryland) alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $124,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Community Financial Corp(Maryland)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial Corp(Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.