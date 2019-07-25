Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4,365.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 414,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 404,813 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Comcast by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 319,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Comcast by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,102,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 195,729 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $44.63. 14,231,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,105,402. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $201.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In other news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078,189 shares in the company, valued at $46,739,493.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$83.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

