Columbus Macro LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 747.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.19. 2,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,423. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.56. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $108.55.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.