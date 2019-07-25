Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 26,851 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,877,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 841,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,739,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Ameritrade Trust Co now owns 507,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,872,000 after purchasing an additional 73,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 413,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,311. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $78.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.06.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

