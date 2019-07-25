Columbus Macro LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,508,000. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 131,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,331. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.99. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.97 and a 1-year high of $58.83.

