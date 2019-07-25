Columbus Macro LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Raymond James downgraded First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.43. 401,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,032. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $79.42 and a 52 week high of $107.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.26 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.80%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

