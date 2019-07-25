Columbus Macro LLC Has $5.18 Million Stock Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.08% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 35,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $607,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 22,818 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000.

COMB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.91. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,338. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $26.34.

