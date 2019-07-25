Columbus Macro LLC Has $3.08 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 88,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 55,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 309,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,280. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $59.44.

