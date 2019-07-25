Columbus Macro LLC Has $15.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 184.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 3.3% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $15,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 322,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 37,189 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 320.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $49.36. 4,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,733. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $49.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.29.

