Columbus Macro LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 207.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 236,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $44.05.

