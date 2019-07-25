Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $488,436,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,348 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6,221.2% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 854,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 841,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after purchasing an additional 768,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,465,000 after purchasing an additional 695,987 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,389,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,091,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,823,005.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 14,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $991,013.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,609.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 362,184 shares of company stock valued at $25,909,426 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $71.93. 4,292,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

