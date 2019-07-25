Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,721 shares during the period. Colfax makes up 1.7% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Colfax by 264.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Colfax during the first quarter worth about $128,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.81.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $128,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,841 shares in the company, valued at $808,094.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $309,040.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,679.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.90. Colfax Corp has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

