Cohen Klingenstein LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 30.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 488.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 233.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho set a $31.00 price objective on Evolus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.60.

NYSE:LH traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $170.70. 929,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.62. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $119.38 and a 12-month high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

