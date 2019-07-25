Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 313 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price objective on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.42.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,934. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $108.51.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.84%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.