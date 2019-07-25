Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 24,900 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Yum! Brands comprises approximately 1.1% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Yum! Brands by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Yum! Brands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 60,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Yum! Brands by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.80. The company had a trading volume of 346,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,398. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.36. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.68 and a 12 month high of $113.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $153,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,516 shares in the company, valued at $4,362,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $175,504.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,958.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

