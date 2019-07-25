Cohen Klingenstein LLC Makes New Investment in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $30,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,984,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.42. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,036,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,292,894.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,003 shares of company stock worth $6,636,550. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.