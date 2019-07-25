Cohen Klingenstein LLC Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,173 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,045,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,755,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,101 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,603,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,924,260,000 after buying an additional 708,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,904,774,000 after buying an additional 65,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,270,000 after buying an additional 1,778,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,454,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jared Watkin sold 309,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $24,293,270.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,211.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,334,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,060,260 shares of company stock valued at $83,722,711 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medidata Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on shares of HEXO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

ABT stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $87.98. 1,791,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,230,500. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

