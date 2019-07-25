Cohen Klingenstein LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,783 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,362,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,770,000 after buying an additional 14,035,515 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,783,000 after buying an additional 4,672,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,143,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,427,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,655,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.89. 1,295,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,815. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $34.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

