Cohen Klingenstein LLC Cuts Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,776,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,042,000 after acquiring an additional 105,044 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,765,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,560,000 after acquiring an additional 107,713 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,085,398 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,149,000 after acquiring an additional 42,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,626,000 after acquiring an additional 88,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,276,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.68. 1,609,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,244. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The company has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 157.04%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

