COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.89

COBHAM PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBHMY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get COBHAM PLC/ADR alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for COBHAM PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COBHAM PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.