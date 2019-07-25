Cobalt Blue (ASX:COB) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB)’s share price was down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), approximately 545,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 600,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.10).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited engages in the development and commercialization of cobalt deposits. It holds 70% interest in the Thackaringa project that covers an area of approximately 63 square kilometers located in the Broken Hill, New South Wales. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

