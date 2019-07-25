CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.76

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 1838061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.71.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 297,550 shares of company stock worth $2,211,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,498,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in CNX Resources by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,138,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,314,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,270,000 after buying an additional 878,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 140.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,301,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 761,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

