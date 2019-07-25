CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Raised to “Outperform” at CICC Research

CICC Research upgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CEO. Macquarie upgraded CNOOC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price objective on bluebird bio and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded CNOOC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.00.

CEO opened at $167.21 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. CNOOC has a 52 week low of $142.94 and a 52 week high of $202.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEO. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CNOOC by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CNOOC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in CNOOC by 599.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in CNOOC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

