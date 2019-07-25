Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,331 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,399,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,778,000 after buying an additional 805,716 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,727,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,075,000 after acquiring an additional 263,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,037,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 27.2% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 732,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 156,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 513,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 40,735 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

NYSE NEA traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,311. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

About Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.