Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,118,000 after buying an additional 250,967 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,106,000 after purchasing an additional 29,232 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $1,662,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Enbridge by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 525,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,519. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco bought 7,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

