Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $18,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 207,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 910.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 40,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.91. 10,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,106. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.77. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $53.08.

