Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.31, for a total value of $11,160,972.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 255,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,688.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total value of $391,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,508.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,053 shares of company stock valued at $49,761,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.44.

American Tower stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,631. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.82. The company has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $140.40 and a one year high of $218.79.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 17.95%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

