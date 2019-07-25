Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 9,500 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 67.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.00. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $131.78. The company has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

