Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases Shares of 2,700 Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 253,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,457,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,165,000 after acquiring an additional 288,837 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.92. The company had a trading volume of 85,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,510. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 52.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.54 per share, for a total transaction of $129,983.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Leonetti acquired 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $49,820.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

