Clear Street Markets LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12,508.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,385 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.11. 94,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.21%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

