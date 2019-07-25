City Holding Co. Reduces Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

City Holding Co. trimmed its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 110,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 20,401 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 10,079.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,044,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 92,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $102.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,319. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.64. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $102.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 9,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $878,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,102 shares of company stock worth $8,244,274. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.05.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

