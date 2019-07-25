City Holding Co. Increases Stock Holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,756 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. City accounts for approximately 9.1% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. City Holding Co. owned approximately 2.66% of City worth $33,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in City by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 549,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,145,000 after buying an additional 78,873 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in City by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in City by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in City by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in City by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

CHCO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. City Holding has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $83.27.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. City had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $58.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

CHCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on City in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.75 price objective on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. City has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $121,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,693 shares in the company, valued at $528,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $642,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,342.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,962. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

